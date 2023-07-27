Yo Gotti Announces ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Mixtape ‘I Showed U So’ With DJ Drama

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

New music from the CMG boss is on the way.

Once again, DJ Drama connected with a Hip Hop artist to present a Gangsta Grillz mixtape. For his latest full-length effort, Drama joined forces with Collective Music Group founder Yo Gotti.

The forthcoming I Showed U So body of work from Yo Gotti and DJ Drama will arrive on August 4. Back in 2006, Gotti released a Gangsta Grillz-branded tape titled I Told U So.

Gotti’s Gangsta Grillz sequel will be the Memphis rapper’s first solo music release since February 2022. That year’s CM10: Free Game studio LP peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Throughout his three-decade career, Yo Gotti scored five Top 10 projects. 2013’s I Am, 2016’s The Art of Hustle, 2017’s I Still Am, and 2020’s Untrapped also reached the Top 10 region of the Billboard 200.

DJ Drama is coming off a highly successful partnership with Tyler, The Creator. The California native’s Drama-narrated Call Me If You Get Lost debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

The Gangsta Grillz label has become a badge of honor for many rappers. In addition to Gotti, Generation Now head DJ Drama has worked with other stars like Lil Wayne, T.I., Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Nipsey Hussle, Childish Gambino, Meek Mill, Chris Brown, Pharrell, and more.

Yo Gotti’s I Showed U So will land on DSPs shortly after he met with First Lady of the United States Jill Biden in Washington, DC earlier this month. The D.C. United co-owner and the FLOTUS teamed up to host a Major League Soccer Youth Clinic at the White House.