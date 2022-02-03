‘You’ll Be With Pop Now’ Brooklyn Drill Rapper Tdott Woo Shot Dead in Canarsie

Brooklyn has been on fire over the last couple of days. Not even a day after Brooklyn Drill rapper Nas Blixky was shot in the head, another borough rising star has been gunned down.

Fatally.

Bronx News 12 reported Kings County murder, stating that a 22-year-old man was shot in the head in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The outlet gave little information about the circumstances surrounding his death but said the tragic gunplay transpired around 2:30 pm. After the young man was struck by the bullet, he was reportedly transported to Brookdale Hospital by EMS.

The man has been identified as Tdott Woo, the inventor of the Woo Walk, by video director Jeremi Thi Lam on Instagram. He wrote, “The Woo-Walker … You were always a star and I made sure to tell you that every chance I had. You inspired so many people on a daily! The kids love you! My condolences go out to your family and FIVI as well. This s### hurts my heart. . . . Dance in heaven my brother. You’ll be with Pop now.”

Tdott Woo, whose real name is Tajay Dobson and was a friend of rapper Pop Smoke, was about to walk into his greatest success.

The unfortunate circumstance happened hours after he inked a recording deal with Million Dollar Music Record label. In celebration of the signing, the record company posted, “Love to welcome @tdott_woo to the label as an official artist of MDM and the journey begins.”

But after his tragic demise, the label wipe clean all the photographs from the profile, except one, posted after his death was confirmed.

The caption was endearing and said, “It’s an honor to remain your friend until your last moments. Your memories will always stay with us no matter where we go & what we do. Sleep in peace. #LongLiveTdott 🙏🏻 Just know his legacy will always live, from his laugh to the dance everyone across the world does, some of us know him a friend, brother, cousin or just a fan but we all come together to tell you FLY HIGH 🙏🏻”

His manager also paid tribute, posting a snippet of Fivio Foreign’s “Big Drip” video and sharing the impact that the rising star had on it.

“Rip TDOTT. Big reason why ‘Big Drip’ popped off. Smh”

Rip TDOTT. Big reason why ‘Big Drip’ popped off. Smh https://t.co/541n8nFHoP — JetSki Skip 🌊 (@iLoveSkip) February 2, 2022

After news of his death started to circulate, Hot 97’s DJ Drewski said that he would not be playing music with explicit gang affiliations or disses targeting rival rappers.

He posted the declaration on his Instagram story, saying, “I’m not supporting no more diss/gang music! If ya dissing each other in the songs, don’t even send it to me! I don’t care if the artist sends it, the label sends it, your big Homie sends it! I will not support or play anymore Diss/Gang records on the radio! We r losing too many young men and women to the streets!”

“If you make drill music, there are a lot of drill songs without dissing your opps or smoking your opps! Step up your pen game and creativity. No reason why every week someone is getting locked up or killed. I can’t change the world, but I can stop supporting the nonsense. I admit I’m a fan of the drill records and supported from the beginning. But it’s only getting worse. SMH,” he concluded.

According to the Daily News, Tdott’s grandmother is bereaved.

She said, “I couldn’t even get sleep last night. He was a good, good kid. … He loved singing and dancing and all that. He had a passion for music.”

She said told the newspaper that she heard four shots when the shooting occurred. She also asked not to be identified by name.