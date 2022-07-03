Young Buck Being Dragged Into Court Over Refusal To Turn Over Info On Black Truck & Assets Sought By 50 Cent

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Young Buck is scheduled to have a court hearing after failing to provide information about his assets to a United States Trustee.

Young Buck is heading back to court over assets in his bankruptcy case.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the Acting United States Trustee for Region 8 filed a motion to compel Young Buck to produce information about his assets.

The U.S. Trustee said the veteran rapper never shared documentation regarding a black truck, a royalty payment and bank account statements.

“Debtor is in possession of the Requested Information, or he has the means to readily obtain it,” U.S. Trustee Paul Randolph wrote. “At the 2004 Exam, Debtor agreed to produce the Requested Information promptly following the exam.”

Randolph continued, “On May 17, 2022, the U.S. Trustee sent an email to Debtor’s counsel reminding Debtor of the Requested Information that needed to be produced. Follow-up emails were also sent on June 16, 2022 and June 24, 2022. Despite agreeing to produce the Requested Information, Debtor has failed to produce the Requested Information. Debtor has not provided any reason for this failure.”

The U.S. Trustee sought the VIN number of Young Buck’s black truck and the denial of an insurance claim. The government also asked for contact information for a company that sent him a royalty payment in April and Wells Fargo bank statements from March until now.

“Because Debtor has failed to produce the Requested Information, the U.S. Trustee requests this Court enter an order compelling Debtor to fully produce the Requested Information on or before July 15, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (CST),” Randolph wrote.

Young Buck is scheduled to return to court on July 12. The hearing will be of keen interest to 50 Cent, who’s still trying to collect money from his G-Unit artist.