Young Buck On His Way To Mogul Status After Completing Financial Literacy Course

Young Buck wraps up a financial literacy course, signaling a new opportunity to rebuild his career and legacy.

Young Buck might be the next big Hip-Hop mogul after taking meaningful steps toward a fresh chapter in his career by completing a certified financial management course.

The course was administered online by Evergreen Financial Counseling, an agency authorized by the U.S. Department of Justice for those in bankruptcy.

Getting the certification marked a pivotal moment for the 43-year-old artist who has faced significant financial difficulties over the years.

The certificate of completion, obtained early Thursday morning (December 26), signifies a move toward greater financial literacy for the rapper, whose career has been shadowed by persistent money troubles.

Young Buck has spent years untangling himself from mounting debt, legal disputes, and multiple bankruptcy filings.

Young Buck navigated escalating challenges since first filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2010—following an IRS raid on his Tennessee home.

He emerged with a clean slate in 2013, but by 2020, he filed Chapter 13 bankruptcy to settle nearly $750,000 in debts, ultimately liquidating personal assets, including the rights to his trademarked name.

After four years and a lengthy fight with 50 Cent and G-Unit over a $250,000 loan that is ongoing, Young Buck is preparing to come out of bankruptcy with a clean slate and a wealth of knowledge.

Evergreen Financial Counseling, the organization that facilitated the course, is federally approved to provide financial management instruction under the Bankruptcy Code.