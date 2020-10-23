(AllHipHop News)
Young Buck Sent To Jail After Girlfriend Tried To Kill Him
Rap star Young Buck has been sent to the same jail as his girlfriend, after the pair got into a wild domestic dispute in Tennessee this week.
Rapper Young Buck was taken to jail yesterday (October 22nd), just days after a crazy clash with his girlfriend.
Young Buck is presently being held in the Sumner County Jail on various charges stemming from a fight with his girlfriend Lucresia Neil.
On Tuesday (October 20th), Lucresia Neil was accused of blasting a shot at the rap star during a domestic dispute. She was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.
Shortly after the episode, the cops said they were looking for Young Buck in connection with the incident as well.
They eventually caught up with the former G-Unit rap star, who was accused of domestic assault.
Young Buck, born David Darnell Brown, was also charged with vandalism over $10,000 and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Young Buck is being held on a $60,000 bond.