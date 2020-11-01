Young Buck’s Ex Says Shooting Started Over Social Media Kerfuffle

(AllHipHop News)
The sordid details behind Young Buck’s arrest earlier this month for domestic violence are coming to light.
Young Buck’s ex-girlfriend Lucresia Neal was sent to jail on October 20th. Neighbors say she fired a round at the rap star during an argument in the driveway of the Henderson, Tennessee home they share.
Young Buck was picked up a few days later on October 22nd, and was hit with a variety of charges.
Local police told The Hendersonville Standard that the dust up started over passwords to a social media account. Young Buck allegedly lost his temper and flipped over a glass table inside of the home.
He attempted to grab Neal by the jacket and toss her to the ground, but she was having none of it. Neal said she went and retrieved a loaded weapon from a gun safe and pointed it at the floor just as Young Buck barged into the bedroom.
The rap star fled into the garage followed by Neal, who claims Young Buck menacingly came at her, forcing her to fire off a single shot into the floor. Neal told the cops that Young Buck retreated to his truck, and attempted to drive at her so, she squeezed off another round, to scare the rap star.
The police eventually charged Neal with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and sent her to the Sumner County Jail. She posted a $3,500 Bond and was released the same day.
Young Buck, born David Darnell Brown, was hit with more serious charges, including possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, domestic assault and vandalism over $10,000.
Young Buck is currently lodged in the Sumner County Jail on a $60,000 Bond. His next court date is scheduled for November 4th.