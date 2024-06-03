Young Dolph’s Alleged Killers Learn New Start Date For Murder Trial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Dolph was fatally shot in 2021. Two men are scheduled to face trial for his murder three years later.

Shelby County Judge Jennifer Mitchell rescheduled the trial for two defendants in the Young Dolph murder case on Monday (June 3). According to multiple reports, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith will stand trial on September 23.

Johnson and Smith’s trial was previously scheduled to begin on Monday. Prosecutors and defense attorneys filed a joint motion seeking a delay on May 14. Both sides needed more time to litigate a technical issue requiring expert testimony. The court granted the motion.

The trial for Justin Johnson – who is charged in connection with the deadly shooting of Young Dolph – is reset for ‘expert witnesses,’ Motion for experts Aug 9th…Trial Sept 23rd. Stay @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/rJU3ZQMO8l — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) June 3, 2024

Mia Jaye, Young Dolph’s longtime partner and the mother of his children, criticized the delay on social media. She explained her frustration with the legal system.

“It is truly hurtful that my family was robbed of a future,” she wrote in May. “My love’s life was taken… and to be left behind to see NO ONE be held accountable in the court of law for the act… is INSANE…. Our family has witnessed lenient bonds being granted, absurd requests approved for the defendants to get a [change of] venue motion, freedom, more time to build a stronger defense… witnessed songs be made, defendants enjoying life while on [house arrest]… all while our loved one is 6feet deep, waiting for JUSTICE to be served… talk about disheartening, unfair, triggering and hurtful.”

She continued, “For everyone who is like ‘trust the process’ our family has for 3 years, but the process & system is BROKEN (which is evident across ALL of Black America LBH… check the stats) and continuing to sit back allowing people to PLAY in your face isn’t trusting the process it is ignoring the process and giving room for any and everything wrong to happen, overlooking ACCOUNTABILITY.”

Young Dolph was shot and killed at a Memphis bakery in 2021. Four men were charged in connection to his murder.

Johnson, Smith and Hernandez Govan were hit with multiple charges, including first-degree murder. Govan allegedly ordered the hit on Young Dolph. Prosecutors accused Johnson and Smith of carrying out the attack.

Govan was released on bond. Johnson and Smith remain in jail. Johnson’s brother Jermarcus pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in the case.