Young Dolph’s Death Lead To Calls For Citywide Curfew In Memphis

A state representative and city councilman pushed for a citywide curfew in Memphis after Young Dolph was shot and killed on Wednesday.

Two city leaders want a curfew to be enacted in Memphis following Young Dolph’s death.

Young Dolph was shot and killed at a local bakery on Wednesday. Tennessee State Representative London Lamar and Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. pushed for a citywide curfew in wake of the tragedy.

“I’m making the suggestion to @CityOfMemphis @MEM_Council to implement a citywide curfew tonight!!” Lamar announced via Twitter.

I’m making the suggestion to @CityOfMemphis @MEM_Council to implement a citywide curfew tonight!! — Rep. London Lamar (@RepLamar) November 17, 2021

Smiley issued a statement calling for a curfew and mourned the passing of Young Dolph.

“I’m grieving like every other Memphian right now,” he wrote. “Yet another tragedy, yet another murder due to senseless gun violence. Today, we lost a very talented Memphian and a star known all across this country. To be very honest and transparent, I am growing tired of issuing statements that speak to or highlight crime in our communities.”

He added, “I ask that you exercise care and caution in the days to come. Make smart decisions and be safe. I’m hopeful that the City of Memphis will implement a curfew to preserve the safety of all citizens.”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Councilman Smiley implores the City of Memphis to issue a curfew. pic.twitter.com/AuYawymK7l — JB Smiley, Jr., Esq. (@jbsmileyjr) November 17, 2021

Lamar and Smiley’s requests came after Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland addressed Young Dolph’s death on social media. He implored his city’s residents to stay calm and let police investigate the murder.

“I ask for calm in our city to allow the Memphis Police Department to do their duty to capture those responsible,” he tweeted. “I’d also like to ask that motorists continue to avoid the area of Airways and I-240.”