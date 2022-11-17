Young Dolph Death: Man Pleads Not Guilty To Ordering Hit On Late Rapper

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Authorities accuse Hernandez Govan of orchestrating the murder of Young Dolph, who was shot and killed in November 2021.

The man accused of ordering a hit on Young Dolph pleaded not guilty to multiple charges on Thursday (November 17).

Hernandez Govan was indicted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Prosecutors claim the 43-year-old man solicited alleged gunmen Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith to murder Young Dolph in 2021.

Johnson and Smith were indicted for first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, unlawful carrying and possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and theft of property. The two were each hit with an additional charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder on Thursday.

Prosecutors believe Govan started orchestrating the plot to kill Young Dolph in June 2021. Authorities haven’t publicly revealed a motive for the shooting.

“I know that you all are wanting details, you’re wanting facts and answers to some of these mysteries and things like that,” Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman said. “Even if we knew [motive], we couldn’t tell you as a matter of ethics and our requirements under the law. We have to confine ourselves to what’s been made public. Right now we have three defendants, an indictment — conspiracy to commit murder and murder — and that’s really about all we can say.”

Police are still investigating Young Dolph’s murder. Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy said the investigation remains a top priority.

“Here’s the message and it’s loud and clear,” Mulroy told WREG. “Both law enforcement and this office take these cases very seriously and we’re going to work tirelessly in order to see that justice is done so that in the long term we can bend the curve on violent crime in Shelby County.”

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was shot and killed in Memphis on November 17, 2021. He was 36.