Young Dolph’s Family Releases First Statement Since His Death

The family of Young Dolph issued its first official statement about his death.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was shot and killed in Memphis on November 17. His family expressed agony over his loss but made a point to champion his legacy.

“There are no words that exist that sufficiently express the pain we are feeling as a family,” the statement reads. “Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever. And while we will take each day as it comes, we are comforted in knowing that he leaves a legacy that reflects his heart. A heart that was for his family. A heart that was for the people.”

Young Dolph’s family added, “We are grateful for the outpouring of love. We are grateful that his godly obligation to show kindness to the world is being acknowledged. As a family, we were blessed to call him our son, our nephew, our brother, our cousin, our partner and our Father. And now, we have the honor of calling him our angel. A role he has always played.”

Memphis police are currently investigating Young Dolph’s murder. No suspects have been identified, but cops did release photos of two masked men believed to be involved in the shooting.

Young Dolph was 36 years old. He is survived by two children.