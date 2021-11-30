Young Dolph Laid To Rest At Private Funeral In Memphis

A funeral for Young Dolph, who was shot and killed in Memphis, was held on Tuesday as his family laid him to rest in a private ceremony.

Funeral services for Young Dolph were held at the First Baptist Church on Broad Avenue in Memphis on Tuesday.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was laid to rest at a private ceremony for his family. Memphis police blocked off certain streets to provide traffic control for the funeral procession.

“MPD is on the scene 2835 Broad Avenue for the funeral of Adolph Robert Thornton Jr.,” police said. “The family of Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. asks that everyone please respect their privacy during this difficult time as they mourn the loss of their loved one.”

Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis on November 17. Two gunmen drove up and opened fire at the late rapper when he stopped by a local bakery called Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies.

Police haven’t publicly identified Young Dolph’s attackers. Authorities did release photos of the two suspects, who were both wearing masks during the shooting.

Surveillance footage showed the gunmen pull up to the bakery in a white Mercedes Benz. The suspects were armed as they exited the car and approached Young Dolph, shooting him several times before fleeing the scene.

Young Dolph was 36 years old. He’s survived by two children with his longtime girlfriend Mia Jaye.