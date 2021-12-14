Young Dolph Memorial Tickets Sell Out In 90 Minutes

Free tickets for a public Young Dolph memorial in Memphis were swiftly scooped up after they were made available on Ticketmaster.

Tickets for a public Young Dolph memorial quickly sold out on Monday.

A spokesperson for the late rapper said the upcoming “Celebration of Life” event sold out in 90 minutes. Tickets were available for free through Ticketmaster on Monday morning.

The memorial is scheduled to take place at the FedEx Forum in Memphis on Thursday (December 16). The event will begin at noon and run until 2 p.m. local time.

Young Dolph was laid to rest at a private funeral on November 30. The upcoming memorial was organized to allow the public to pay their respects.

The “Celebration of Life” event will include words from his family, the Paper Route Empire team and some of the people who benefitted from his philanthropy. The memorial will also feature musical performances, although the artists haven’t been announced thus far.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was shot and killed in Memphis on November 17. He was 36 years old.

Two masked gunmen attacked Young Dolph while he was at a local bakery called Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies. Police are still investigating the shooting.

Photos of the shooters have been released, but authorities haven’t publicly identified the two suspects. Police are encouraging anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.