Young Dolph Murder: Plea Deal Pressure May Spark More Courtroom Bombshells

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Three men were charged with Young Dolph’s 2021 murder. Only one of his killers has been convicted as of October 2024.

Prosecutors set a November 22 deadline for Hernandez Govan, the alleged mastermind behind Young Dolph’s 2021 murder, to take a plea deal in the case. Govan’s trial was scheduled for March 10, 2025, at a hearing in Memphis on Wednesday (October 9).

Govan did not testify against Young Dolph’s killer Justin Johnson, who was convicted of murder in September. Prosecutors never called Govan as a witness in Johnson’s trial.

Johnson’s attorney said Govan accepted a proffer agreement during the Young Dolph murder investigation. A proffer agreement allowed Govan to reveal information to authorities without fear of it being used against him.

Cornelius Smith, Johnson’s accomplice, testified in the September trial. Smith said he and Johnson killed Young Dolph to collect a $100,000 hit on the late rapper.

Yo Gotti’s brother Big Jook put the bounty on Young Dolph’s head. Govan allegedly orchestrated the murder by bringing Johnson and Smith to Big Jook.

“We knew they had a hit on Dolph’s head or whatever,” Smith testified. “Big Jook had a hit on Dolph’s head or whatnot. [Govan] had told me about it.”

Johnson was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He was sentenced to life in prison.

“[The] verdict brings relief and restores my confidence in the justice system,” Young Dolph’s fiancée Mia Jaye said. “On behalf of my children, family and myself, I would like to thank law enforcement, the prosecution and everyone involved for their diligent work in presenting the facts that led to this conviction … This is just the beginning of our journey toward achieving full justice.”

Govan and Smith face first-degree murder charges. Smith’s next court date is scheduled for November 15. Johnson’s brother Jermarcus awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact.