Young Dolph Killer Convicted Of Rapper’s Murder: “Guilty On All Charges”

After four hours of deliberation, a jury has found Justin Johnson guilty of Young Dolph’s murder. He’ll spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to FOX13 Memphis, nine white women, two Black men and one white man handed down the verdict on Thursday (September 26) after a four-day trial. Johnson was convicted of first-degree murder, guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Young Dolph, born Adolph Thornton Jr., was murdered on November 17, 2021, in his hometown of Memphis as he was picking up baked goods for his mother at Madeka’s Homemade Butter Cookies. In the months following Dolph’s murder, authorities arrested several suspects in connection with the shooting, including Johnson (aka “Straight Drop”) and Cornelius Smith.

Both men were charged with first-degree murder, among other charges. Investigators explained the suspects had allegedly plotted to ambush Dolph. Despite the arrests, the motives behind the murder remain murky, though some have speculated that ongoing beefs within the Memphis rap scene may have played a role.

During Johnson’s trial, Smith admitted that Yo Gotti’s label, Collective Music Group (CMG), paid for his attorney’s fees. Smith also confessed to the shooting, identifying himself and Johnson as the gunmen. He claimed they shot Young Dolph to collect a $100,000 hit put out by Yo Gotti’s late brother Big Jook.

Smith said he and Johnson were set to receive $40,000 each and their co-defendant $10,000. After the shooting, Big Jook allegedly told the shooters it was “too hot” to give them the $100,000, and Smith claims he only received $800 for the deed. Smith also testified that his lawyer was paid by Yo Gotti’s CMG label.

When the prosecutor argued that the label put up $50,000 for his attorney, Smith said he didn’t know the exact amount but confirmed the money came from a CMG affiliate. When the prosecutor asked if his conscience was bothering him after taking the money for killing Dolph, he replied, “Well, I had already did it, so might as well. I got a conscience still, after I came to my senses.”