Young Dolph Alleged Killer Admits Yo Gotti’s CMG Label Paid For His Lawyer 

One of the three men accused of murdering Young Dolph claims that Yo Gotti’s CMG label paid for his lawyer.

Cornelius Smith, one of the three men charged with Young Dolph’s 2021 murder, admitted that Yo Gotti’s label, Collective Music Group (CMG), paid for his attorney’s fees.

During the first day of his co-defendant Justin Johnson’s trial on Monday (September 24), Smith confessed to the shooting, identifying himself and Johnson as the gunmen. He claimed they shot Young Dolph to collect a $100,000 hit put out by Yo Gotti’s late brother Big Jook.

According to Smith, he and Johnson were set to receive $40,000 each and their co-defendant $10,000. After the shooting, Big Jook allegedly told the shooters it was “too hot” to give them the $100,000, and Smith claims he only received $800 for carrying out the murder.

While on the stand, Smith also testified that his lawyer was paid by Yo Gotti’s CMG label. When the prosecutor argued that the label put up $50,000 for his attorney, Smith said he didn’t know how much but confirmed the money came from someone at CMG.

The prosecutor asked if his conscience was bothering him after taking the money for killing Dolph.

“Well, I had already did it, so might as well,” he replied. “I got a conscience still, after I came to my senses.”

The prosecutor added, “There’s no question that that money was for services rendered, killing Dolph,” to which Smith replied, “Basically.”

Meanwhile, Yo Gotti is drawing intense backlash amid Young Dolph’s trial. His recent social media posts are littered with angry comments from trolls, with some issuing death threats.