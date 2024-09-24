Yo Gotti Draws Death Threats On Social Media Following Day One Of Young Dolph Murder Trial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Get the latest updates on the murder trial of Young Dolph and why Yo Gotti faces violent backlash and death threats following the shocking revelations in court.

Yo Gotti is drawing a wave of violent backlash, including death threats, following day one of Young Dolph’s murder trial.

On Monday (September 23), Cornelius Smith, one of the three men charged with Young Dolph’s 2021 murder, confessed to the shooting during co-defendant Justin Johnson’s trial. In addition to Smith testifying against Johnson, the lone man on trial in the case, he identified himself and Johnson as the two gunmen seen in the surveillance footage of Young Dolph’s murder.

Smith said they shot Young Dolph to collect a $100,000 hit put out by Yo Gotti’s late brother, Big Jook. Johnson and Smith’s co-defendant Hernandez Govan informed them about the price on Young Dolph’s head. Big Jook allegedly told the shooters it was “too hot” to give them the $100,000 reward. Smith revealed he only received $800 for the high-profile murder.

In the hours following clips from the trial generating news headlines and trending on social media, Yo Gotti has been targeted by a number of faceless trolls and angry users issuing threats to him in the comments section of his posts on Instagram. In the comments of a video he shared of his CMG signee Moneybagg Yo thumbing through stacks of cash, multiple users have shared menacing remarks either directly threatening Gotti, or predicting his demise.

“Gotti you gonna die just watch !!!!!!” a user with no profile picture and a fake username wrote.

In another comment, someone suggested Yo Gotti was not only being Young Dolph’s death but also the fatal shooting of his brother Big Jook earlier this year.

“u killed yo own brother to save yourself,” the user wrote in the comment, while another said, “Everything done in the dark shall come to light.”

Someone else added, “Your time is coming.”

The threats seemed never-ending as users continued to hurl threats at Yo Gotti in comments which read, “Betta watch ya back for the rest of the year,” and “You next Gotti get your affairs in order.”

Big Jook was fatally shot in Memphis in January 2023. Big Jook, whose real name was Derrick Mims, played a pivotal role in Yo Gotti’s rise to fame, often seen as a close confidant and supporter behind the scenes.