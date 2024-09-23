Young Dolph Gunman Admits To Murder In Testimony Against Alleged Accomplice

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Dolph was fatally shot in Memphis in November 2021. Justin Johnson is on trial for the later rapper’s murder.

Cornelius Smith, one of the three men charged with Young Dolph’s 2021 murder, confessed to the shooting at his co-defendant Justin Johnson’s trial on Monday (September 23). Smith testified against Johnson, the lone man on trial in the case.

Smith identified himself and Johnson as the two gunmen seen in surveillance footage of the murder. Smith said they shot Young Dolph to collect a $100,000 hit put out by Yo Gotti’s late brother Big Jook. Johnson and Smith’s co-defendant Hernandez Govan informed them about the price on Young Dolph’s head.

“We knew they had a hit on Dolph’s head or whatever,” Smith said. “Big Jook had a hit on Dolph’s head or whatnot. [Govan] had told me about it.”

Smith used to buy drugs from Govan. Smith knew Johnson for “a few months” before they allegedly became murder accomplices.

According to Smith, Young Dolph’s murder was in the works for weeks. Johnson and Smith agreed to each give Govan $10,000. The shooters would take home $40,000 apiece.

“We had a big talk about it,” Smith said.

Johnson and Smith knew Young Dolph was in Memphis for a turkey drive. They recognized Dolph’s car and tailed him on November 17, 2021.

Young Dolph and his brother stopped at a bakery. Johnson and Smith pulled up in the same parking lot. Smith said he was the first man out of the car and quickly started shooting.

“I wasn’t feeling nothing at the time,” Smith said. “I was just trying to get some money … I can’t tell you how many times I shot, aiming for Dolph. I shot through the glass … I saw him standing by the window. I just got out [of the car] and started shooting.”

Johnson, who drove the vehicle, hopped out and joined in the gunfire. He and Smith fled the scene as Young Dolph’s brother fire shots at them.

Smith recalled Johnson FaceTiming Big Jook to let the CMG executive know Young Dolph was dead. Govan told the gunmen to ditch their getaway vehicle. Govan is expected to testify in Johnson’s trial.

Big Jook allegedly told the shooters it was “too hot” to give them the $100,000 reward. Smith revealed he only received $800 for the high-profile murder.