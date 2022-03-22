Young Dolph Murder Suspect Straight Drop Beaten In Jail

A rapper accused of killing Young Dolph was assaulted in a Memphis jail according to local authorities. Read more about the incident!

According to reports, one of the men accused of killing Young Dolph was assaulted in prison during a brazen attack.

Justin Johnson, AKA Straight Drop, is one of four men accused of planning and executing the Memphis rap star on November 17th as he shopped for cookies at a local bakery.

According to the coroner’s report, the murder suspects opened fire on Dolph and struck him over 22 times.

U.S. Marshals arrested Justin Johnson on January 11th in Indiana. He was eventually transferred to Memphis, where he pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder.

According to TMZ, Johnson was beat up in the Tennessee Shelby County jail while using the phone.

Johnson’s attorney Juni Gangulim said his client was in the middle of a conversation when another inmate walked up and punched him in the face.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Johnson was involved in an altercation with another inmate. However, they provided no further details due to an ongoing investigation.

Three other men face charges for their involvement in Young Dolph’s murder. Another man named Cornelius Smith has also been charged with first-degree murder.

Another associate named Joshua Taylor, 26, has been charged.

The police are also looking for a man named Shaundale Barnett, who is accused of helping Justin Johnson elude police during a week-long search before he was apprehended.

Barnett was arrested in Indiana. He was released from the Clay County jail at the behest of Memphis authorities for unknown reasons.

Barnett is currently at large.