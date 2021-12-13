Young Dolph Rolling Loud Tribute Led By Key Glock

Young Dolph will also be honored posthumously this week with a street named after him in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

Young Dolph was honored by some of his closest friends in the industry with a tribute at Rolling Loud this weekend.

Members of the Paper Route Empire joined O.T Genasis to perform a homage to the fallen rapper during the festival in Los Angeles on Saturday (Dec. 11). Paper Route Woo and Snupe Bandz kicked off the celebration by performing a few songs in honor of Dolph. His blood cousin, Key Glock then took to the stage with O.T Genasis and had the crowd singing along to every word of “Preach.”

Rolling Loud also paid tribute to Young Dolph with a post on their official Instagram page. They posted a picture of the “Major” hitmaker with the simple caption, “LONG LIVE YOUNG DOLPH 🙏.”

Watch The Official Young Dolph Tribute Below

Young Dolph was a regular feature on the Rolling Loud stage performing there serval times in the past few years. Filmmaker Jordan Spencer shared a reel of Young Dolph from one of those sets.

“I’ll Never will forget this day at Rolling Loud!” He wrote. “Dolph had a legendary set. I still can’t believe you gone bruh, we got so many memories mane fr 🕊@YoungDolph SparklesVideo camera #LLD #PRE”

I’ll Never will forget this day at Rolling Loud! Dolph had a legendary set 🐬💙 I still can’t believe you gone bruh, we got so many memories mane fr 🕊😢 @YoungDolph ✨📹 #LLD #PRE pic.twitter.com/vqfTV7Abn5 — shotbyspencer.eth 🎥 (@shotbyspencer) December 12, 2021

Young Dolph was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis last month while visiting a cookie store. Last week (Dec. 7), Memphis City Council voted to have an honorary street named after the rapper whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton. While the official name of the street will remain, signs will be erected designating it in Young Dolph’s honor.

Though the designated street is yet to be announced, a public ceremony unveiling the honorary street name will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Dunn Ave. and Airways Blvd. Notably, Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, where Dolph was shot and killed, is situated on Airways Blvd.

Additionally, a Celebration of Life event is slated to be held at the FedExForum in Memphis on the same day. The family of Young Dolph said they will honor his “life as a rapper, businessman, philanthropist, and family man.” The event is open to the public and will include performances, words from his family, and his Paper Route Empire team.