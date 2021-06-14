EXCLUSIVE: Young Dolph Off The Hook In Lawsuit Over “Stolen” Song With Megan Thee Stallion

Young Dolph is off the hook over a lawsuit which claimed a song Juicy J produced was a complete rip-off.

Young Dolph has one less legal headache to worry about – a copyright infringement lawsuit against him has been dismissed.

In March, Young Dolph, Megan Thee Stallion, and Juicy J. were socked with a lawsuit by a group called Midnight Syndicate.

The group said Dolph”s song “RNB” was a complete rip-off of their song “Nocterm Aeternus.” Midnight Syndicate claimed the track’s producer Juicy J. stole 94% of their song to create “RNB” from Dolph’s album Rich Slave and never paid them a dime.

They sued Young Dolph, Megan Thee Stallion and Juicy J. for millions, but the lawsuit is now a thing of the past. According to court filings, Young Dolph and Midnight Syndicate have reached a settlement over the claims.

The judge presiding over the case dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice last week, meaning the lawsuit cannot be refiled. The terms of the settlement are confidential.