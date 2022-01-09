Young Dolph Alleged Killer Could Face Second Murder Charge

Justin Johnson, the man accused of shooting and killing Young Dolph, could face another murder charge! Read more.

Did the man suspected of killing rapper Young Dolph kill someone else last year?

That’s what one Tipton County family believes. According to WREG, the family of 57-year-old, Anita Wilson.

Wilson’s daughter Allison Bailey, believes that Justin Johnson was also responsible for her mom’s death.

Wilson was leaving a high school football game when someone sprayed the car she was in, will bullets. It killed her and left another woman injured. Wilson’s daughter heard the shots that took her mother’s life.

“I heard the gunshots because I’m so close to the area and that was my best friend. I just can’t even put it in words,” Allison Bailey recalled. “It’s sort feel like a bad nightmare that you can’t wake up from that’s about what it feel like.”

Covington Police believe the same car used in the drive-by that killed Wilson, was the same the vehicle used to murder Young Dolph.

“We don’t know all the details yet but we do know it’s a good, good chance, once they find this guy we will get closure,” Bailey said. “Yes, we want them to catch him. Yes, he deserves what he’s gonna get, and yes we are happy about that, that is not gonna bring our mother back.”

As of now, there is no forensic evidence linking Johnson to Wilson’s death, but law enforcement is awaiting results of tests that might prove to be vital.

Yesterday (January 8th,) Justin Johnson took to his Instagram to proclaim his innocence. He also said he was planning on turning himself in on Monday (January 10th.)