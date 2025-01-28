Young Dolph Justice Efforts Intensify With Dramatic New Update

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Shundale Barnett’s arrest adds new tension to the ongoing legal pursuit for justice in Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s killing.

Young Dolph’s killers are one step closer to facing justice after fugitive Shundale Barnett was finally captured after spending over two years evading law enforcement.

Barnett has been arrested in connection to the 2021 killing of Memphis rapper Young Dolph and now faces charges of accessory after the fact, attempted first-degree murder, and theft of property.

His capture paints a more complete picture of the alleged network of criminals tied to the incident.

The arrest warrant for Barnett was issued in January 2022, around the same time U.S. Marshals apprehended Justin Johnson in Indiana.

Despite these developments, Barnett’s story took a strange turn when Shelby County authorities declined to extradite him from Indiana.

This decision resulted in his release from jail—a controversial moment that left Barnett on the lam for over two years.

Authorities accuse Barnett of aiding his cousin, Justin Johnson, one of the central suspects in Young Dolph’s death, in evading law enforcement.

Court documents reveal that in December 2021, Barnett rented a car for Johnson to use during his time on the run—a calculated move that reportedly took place over a month after Young Dolph was shot and killed in broad daylight at a Memphis cookie shop.

Barnett’s role doesn’t end there. Investigators say his involvement overlaps with that of other co-conspirators, including Jermarcus Johnson—another relative of Justin Johnson—who facilitated communication between the suspects while they fled.

Jermarcus eventually pled guilty and received a six-year probation sentence.

Justin Johnson, who performed under the rap name “Straight Drop,” was convicted of first-degree murder in 2024 and sentenced to life in prison.

His accomplice, Cornelius Smith, awaits trial after pleading not guilty to murder and conspiracy charges.

Meanwhile, Hernandez Govan, labeled as the mastermind behind the killing, is slated to stand trial in July for reportedly orchestrating the murder.

The case has unearthed disturbing revelations, including testimony alleging the killing was a murder-for-hire scheme funded by Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, brother of Memphis rapper Yo Gotti.

According to Smith’s testimony, a $100,000 bounty was placed on Young Dolph, though Smith claims he and Justin Johnson had no idea they would encounter the rapper on the day of the ambush.

Big was killed during a shooting outside a local restaurant on January 13, 2024, in what police are calling a targeted attack.

So far, no arrests have been made in Big Jook’s murder.