Young Dolph Suspect Pleads Guilty In Connection To Rapper’s Murder

Jermarcus Johnson, one of the four suspects in the Young Dolph murder case, pleaded guilty to three accessory charges.

According to multiple reports, Jermarcus Johnson pleaded guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact on Friday (June 9). Prosecutors said he identified his half-brother Justin Johnson as one of the gunmen seen in the surveillance footage of Young Dolph’s murder.

Jermarcus Johnson was not involved in the fatal shooting. Prosecutors said he helped his half-brother Justin Johnson escape from Memphis roughly a week after the shooting.

Prosecutors dropped a conspiracy charge as part of the plea deal. They claimed the evidence showed Jermarcus Johnson had no prior knowledge of the Young Dolph murder plot.

Jermarcus Johnson faces six to 12 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 10.

Young Dolph was shot and killed at a Memphis bakery in 2021. Three men were indicted for his murder in 2022.

Authorities said Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith were the gunmen. Hernandez Govan allegedly ordered the hit on Young Dolph.

Justin Johnson and Smith were charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, unlawful carrying and possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony and theft of property. Govan was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.