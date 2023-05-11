Young Dolph Murder’s Alleged Mastermind Posts Bond

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The man accused of ordering the hit on Young Dolph posted bond while the alleged gunmen remain in jail.

Hernandez Govan, the man accused of orchestrating Young Dolph’s murder, posted bond on Thursday (May 11).

Govan spent months in jail without bond after his November 2022 arrest. His bond was set at $90,000 on Thursday.

Court records did not reveal if Govan has been released from jail. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office lists his bond status as paid. Govan will be under house arrest while he awaits trial.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed on the bond for Govan. Young Dolph’s family was made aware of the agreement.

“Our focus is on what’s going to happen to best put the case forward and make sure that justice is done,” Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy said, per the Daily Memphian. “We’ve come into some information about Mr. Govan’s role and medical conditions that make us think that this is the best resolution in order to get justice for the case.”

Young Dolph was shot and killed at a Memphis bakery in November 2021. Prosecutors say Govan ordered the hit on the rapper.

Govan was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Authorities accused Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith of carrying out Young Dolph’s murder.

Johnson and Smith faced charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, unlawful carrying and possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony and theft of property. A fourth man named Jermarcus Johnson was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for allegedly providing payments to the gunmen.