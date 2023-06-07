Young Dolph Suspect Hit With More Charges Over Rapper’s Murder

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

One of the four men accused of killing Young Dolph appeared in court today and pled guilty to his involvement in the deadly shooting of the rap star.

Jermarcus Johnson, one of four men charged with the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, was hit with more charges today (Wednesday, June 7).

Johnson was hit with three counts of accessory after the fact, along with the first charge of conspiracy to first-degree murder.

In addition to Johnson, three other men were implicated in the murder: Justin “Straight Drop” Johnson, Cornelius Smith, and Hernandez Govan.

Investigators believed Govan ordered the murder, soliciting Justin Johnson and Smith to kill the Memphis-bred rapper. The plot to murder Young Dolph reportedly began in June 2021.

Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was shot dozens of times at close range inside a bakery on Airways Boulevard on November 17, 2021.

Jermarcus Johnson surrendered to the police on November 18.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and prosecutors claimed that the 25-year-old suspect aided Justin Johnson of the shooters in escaping and helped another suspect receive money for the hit.

Justin Johnson and Smith were allegedly the gunmen who killed Young Dolph.

They face first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, unlawful carrying and possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, theft of property, and an additional conspiracy charge to commit first-degree murder.

After spending months in jail without bond following his arrest in November 2022, Govan posted a $90,000 bond on May 11, 2023. It was agreed upon by prosecutors and defense attorneys, with Young Dolph’s family being made aware of the agreement.

Govan is under house arrest while he awaits trial. Further adding to the tragic storyline, Hernandez Govan’s daughter, Memphis rapper Lotta Cash Desto, was fatally shot in Houston on September 24, 2022.

Two suspects, Jeremyah Smith, 19, and Christian Isaiah Williams, 24, were arrested in connection with her murder. Rumors suggested that her murder might have been in retaliation for the killing of Young Dolph, which her father was indicted for.

In a recent turn of events, Justin Johnson, who investigators believe was responsible for shooting Dolph, was found with drugs and a cell phone inside his cell at the Shelby County Jail, sparking an open investigation by the sheriff’s office.