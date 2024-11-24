Man Who Helped Young Dolph’s Killer Gets Sweetheart Deal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Memphis man involved in rapper Young Dolph’s death has been sentenced to probation after cooperating with authorities.

Jermarcus Johnson, who helped in the high-profile killing of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, has been sentenced to six years of probation after pleading guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact to murder.

A judge handed down the verdict on Friday, November 22.

Prosecutors said Jermarcus cooperated in the case against his half-brother, Justin Johnson, by providing critical testimony.

As part of the probation agreement, Johnson is required to complete 20 hours of community service annually.

If he fulfills all conditions during the probation period and avoids further legal trouble, he may be eligible to have his record expunged under diversion guidelines.

Young Dolph’s life was tragically cut short on November 17, 2021, when he was gunned down at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, a bakery he frequently visited.

An autopsy revealed that Thornton had sustained 22 gunshot wounds.

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, the two identified shooters, reportedly carried out the attack after being promised $40,000 each, according to testimony revealed during Justin Johnson’s trial.

While on the run, Jemarcus helped them communicate to avoid the cops.

Justin Johnson is serving a life sentence plus an additional 50 years for charges including first-degree murder.

Prosecutors linked the killing to a longstanding feud between Young Dolph’s Paper Route Empire label and Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG).

The feud allegedly began over a decade ago when Young Dolph declined an offer to join Yo Gotti’s CMG roster.

Since then, tensions between the labels reportedly escalated, culminating in Dolph’s murder.

Smith testified that “Big Jook,” Yo Gotti’s brother, coordinated the murder, claiming there had been a hit placed on Young Dolph’s life.

Smith said, “We knew they had a hit on Dolph’s head or whatever. Big Jook had a hit on Dolph’s head or whatnot. [Hernandez] Govan had told me about it.”

Meanwhile, Hernandez Govan is accused of ordering the hit and faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Another suspect, Shundale Barnett, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact, though further details of Barnett’s involvement remain murky.

Big Jook was shot and killed in January 2024 under circumstances that remain under investigation.

No arrests have been made in connection with his murder.