Paper Route Empire plans to honor Young Dolph with a compilation.

The late rapper’s label announced a new mixtape titled Long Live Dolph, which is scheduled to drop on January 21. The upcoming project will feature the entire Paper Route Empire roster and a previously unheard verse by Young Dolph.

“My best friend, brother and loyal business partner, Dolph was loved and admired by people all over the world,” the label’s CEO Jeremel “Daddyo” Moore said in a statement. “He led by example and influenced so many people both near and far.”

Moore continued, “The world will never be the same without Dolph, but I know he’d want me to continue his legacy by working hard to push all our artists to the next level and make PRE an international brand. I hope his fans love it as much as I do.”

Key Glock, Big Moochie Grape, Kenny Muney, Jay Fizzle, Joddy Badass, Snupe Bandz, Paper Route Woo and Chitana are confirmed to appear on the compilation. The project’s title track was released as a single on Monday (January 10).

Young Dolph, who founded Paper Route Empire in 2010, was shot and killed in Memphis on November 17, 2021. Authorities issued a first-degree murder warrant for 23-year-old Justin Johnson in connection to the deadly shooting.