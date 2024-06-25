Young Dolph’s Alleged Murder Mastermind Arrested Again

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hernandez Govan awaits trial for his alleged role in Young Dolph’s murder. Govan was arrested on unrelated charges while out on bond.

Hernandez Govan, the man accused of ordering the hit on Young Dolph, was arrested in Southaven, Mississippi on Sunday (June 23). Govan was charged with stalking, driving with a suspended license and having an improperly mounted license tag.

According to multiple reports, Govan posted a $2,250 bond. He was released from the DeSoto County Jail on Monday (June 24).

Govan was apprehended while out on bond in the Young Dolph murder case. Govan was granted a $90,000 bond in 2023. His co-defendants Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith remained behind bars.

“We were apprised of Govan’s arrest on an unrelated preexisting warrant,” a Shelby County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson told FOX 13 Memphis. “We are looking into the circumstances. The court will be made aware of the arrest.”

Govan will face traffic violations in Southaven Municipal Court on Wednesday (June 26). He is scheduled to appear in DeSoto County Justice Court for the stalking charge on August 20.

Young Dolph was shot and killed at a Memphis bakery in 2021. Prosecutors accused Govan of orchestrating the late rapper’s murder. Johnson and Smith allegedly carried out the deadly shooting.

Govan, Johnson and Smith’s trial is set to begin in September following several delays. The trial’s postponements frustrated Mia Jaye, Young Dolph’s longtime partner and the mother of his children.

“It is truly hurtful that my family was robbed of a future,” she wrote. “My love’s life was taken… and to be left behind to see NO ONE be held accountable in the court of law for the act… is INSANE…. Our family has witnessed lenient bonds being granted, absurd requests approved for the defendants to get a [change of] venue motion, freedom, more time to build a stronger defense… witnessed songs be made, defendants enjoying life while on [house arrest]… all while our loved one is 6feet deep, waiting for JUSTICE to be served… talk about disheartening, unfair, triggering and hurtful.”

Govan, Johnson and Smith were charged with first-degree murder for their roles in Young Dolph’s death. Johnson’s brother Jermarcus pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact and awaits sentencing.