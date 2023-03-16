Young M.A. Addresses Fans’ Health Concerns: “I Was Recently Hospitalized”  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Young M.A. recently spent time in hospital where she was “successfully treated for several conditions,” and is now “on the road to recovery.”

After a viral video sparked concerns from fans, Young M.A. has revealed that she recently spent a spell in the hospital where she was treated for “several conditions.”

Footage of the “OOOUUU” hitmaker getting a fresh trim and retwist went viral earlier this week, with worried fans commenting on the post. Her general appearance and yellow-tinged eyes led fans to speculate about her health.

Young M.A. Will Explain “Everything” In Upcoming Music And Documentary

However, on Wednesday, Young M.A. reassured her fans that while she was unwell, she’s working on her health and is “doing better” now.

“As many of my supporters know I’ve been dealing with various personal health issues the last few years. I recently was hospitalized and was successfully treated for several conditions,” Young M.A. wrote on Instagram. “I’m doing better now, will take some time but I’m on the road to recovery and look forward to the future!!!”

The Brooklyn rapper also announced plans for new music and a documentary detailing her experiences.

“Rest assured I’m in good spirits and everything will be explained in the MUSIC … plus a documentary. Love y’all MAB! Don’t worry I’m good!” she added.

Her hairdresser, celebrity barber @fatsdabarber, also came under fire after sharing the video. Fans accused him of posting Young M.A for clout despite her apparent health issues.

“Y’all got so much to say as if I’m trying to embarrass my dawg she reposted my video if she didn’t want me to record she would have told me, “he wrote on his Instagram Story. “Y’all don’t know our bond nor our friendship.”

He urged fans to pray for the rapper and explained that he was helping “bring her haircut back to life” after she went a month without a trim.

Young M.A. shared his post on her IG Story, stating that she hadn’t had a haircut in four months. “We blessed don’t let that get to u blooda,” she wrote. “And I told you it’s was like 4 months.”