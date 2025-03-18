Young M.A Fires Back: Claims Footage Ex-Girlfriend Posted Is Two Years Old

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young M.A plans to leave a higher power to handling her ex-girlfriend who is responsible for the “foul” social media posts.

Young M.A has opted to be the bigger person in response to claims recently raised by her disgruntled ex-girlfriend.

In a candid Instagram video, Young M.A opened up about a painful betrayal from an ex-girlfriend who recently posted a compromising video of the rapper during her 2023 health crisis.

The video, which shows M.A in the hospital at a vulnerable moment, quickly circulated online, prompting a response from the artist. In the caption of the Instagram post, Young M.A explained that even though she could fight fire with fire when it comes to this particular person, she has left it up to a higher power.

“Ain’t really much to explain,” Young M.A wrote. “Just gotta let God handle it.. I can air a lot of things out about this person but that ain’t my character.. God bless.. #YoungMA #OpenScars See you soon MAB!”

Young M.A then addressed her fans directly about the incident and her overall feelings about the situation.

“Yo, what up mob?” Young M.A said. “I know y’all see this video going around on the blogs, or whatever the case. Somebody I, you know, once upon a time was with, posting me in the hospital at a vulnerable moment.”

The rapper was clear that she had already owned her health struggles, stating, “It’s been two years. That was two years ago. I had an unfortunate situation in my life and I got sick. I got really sick.”

She added that she had previously discussed her struggles in her music and even made the music video for her song “Open Scars” about it. Even still, Young M.A explains she was shocked to see the footage of herself in such a state uploaded on social media by her ex-partner.

“It’s not really too much to say on it,” she continued. “I’m a human. We go through things. We make mistakes. I just didn’t expect this person to do that, but you know, it is what it is.”

Despite the breach of trust, Young M.A showed resilience, turning to faith as a means of coping. “All I can do is let God handle it,” she said. “That’s just been always my phrase, always my phrase moving forward.”

She didn’t hold back her feelings about the betrayal, calling the action “foul” and adding that it said a lot about her ex’s character.

“I just feel like that was just so foul,” she said. “I don’t even know how a person can have the urge or willing to want to even do something like that. That just speaks a lot. I just never knew this was her character.”

Young M.A reassured her fans that she was in a better place now, emphasizing she’d moved on from the dark period of her life.

“This is something I’ve owned,” she said. “I’m not ashamed of this. This is real. I went through a time in my life that was real dark, but I’m good now. I’m very healthy. And my supporters know that. Big mob s###. You already know what it is.”

In a final note of defiance, M.A shared a link to her music video on YouTube, saying, “I ain’t ashamed of nothing. That’s all I’m gonna say, man.”