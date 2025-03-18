Young M.A’s Ex-Girlfriend Alleges Rapper Was In Diapers

Young M.A went viral in 2023 due to he appearance, which is similar to the video her alleged ex-girlfriend recently shared out of spite.

The severity of Young M.A’s alleged medical condition appears to have been exposed by her disgruntled ex-girlfriend.

On Tuesday (March 18), an Instagram user whose handle is @itsmselfmade shared a string of posts disparaging the “Ooouuu” hitmaker before making their profile private.

Though the woman didn’t go into specifics about why exactly she was exposing Young M.A, she alleged she met her when she was at her lowest point. Along with posting a video of Young M.A in the hospital, visibly disheveled with the whites of her turned yellow and hooked up to several IV’s, the woman wrote a lengthy caption detailing their toxic whirlwind romance.

“When I first met you, you ended up like this within the next few weeks telling me how you been sick but was hiding it from me,” the Instagram user wrote in the post.

“This was our first Valentine’s Day. He was in the hospital twice with me. I GOT YOU TO WHERE YOU ARE NOW. I nursed you up every day all day and didn’t even know you.”

As the woman continues in the caption of the post, she accused Young M.A of being jealous of her and for having “motion” and pinned it as one of the reasons why she needed to leave her.

“Let’s be real, I left you,” the caption reads. “I had to leave you alone cause you wasn’t doing nothing but holding me back you didn’t like me have motion and didn’t like me making money you hated on me. TELLING MY FULL STORY IN A FEW. We had no relationship problems only when I would get to look at cute and getting Money . This girl would only want to be with me if I’m broke and not look at my best.”

In another post, the woman claimed she cleaned up after Young M.A, alleging she lost control of her bowel movements and had to wear diapers.

“I won’t let anyone play in my face when I was genuinely there and cleaned a grown person ssa when they had wear diapers in the hospital and at home…,” the caption to the post read. “Stay tuned gotta get all my facts that storyline together we won’t tell the story if it’s no facts behind it follow my Instagram to catch more (itsmselfmade).”

It appears as though Young M.A has not yet responded to the woman over her claims, however she did tease several snippets of new music in the hours following her alleged ex-girlfriend publishing the posts. While it hasn’t been confirmed when exactly the clip of Young M.A was recorded, footage of her at a barber in April 2023 sparked widespread concern from supporters. The video went viral with fans worried that she appeared unwell and calling out her barber for sharing it.

A week later, Young M.A revealed she spent some time in hospital, where she was “successfully treated for several conditions,” and is now “on the road to recovery.”