Young MC (real name Marvin Young) is officially a married man (but no, the bride wasn’t dressed in yellow). The “Bust A Move” legend said “I do” at a modest ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday (March 24) officiated by Montell Jordan. Other attendees included Young MC’s longtime friend and collaborator Tone Lōc, Rob Base, C+C Music Factory frontman Freedom Williams, The Beat Junkies’ DJ Icy Ice and the UFC’s DJ AL3.

Rain put a damper on the outdoor portion of the event, but they were prepared for potential bad weather and able to move everything inside. Jordan, who became a worship leader at Victory World Church in Norcross, Georgia in 2010, expertly guided the couple through their vows, while adding several comedic comments throughout, including a “this is how we do it” joke.

“Marriage is a sacred spiritual covenant that reminds us Gods love never fails us … people should see your marriage and know that God is real,” Jordan says in part. “That’s why we’re here. Now, if anyone that has just cause for why these two should not be married, please feel free to leave now ’cause nobody wants to hear all that. You just have bad timing. This is how we do it.”

He later joked, “The miracle is not that Marvin is getting married. The miracle is we get to see one plus one equals one.”

Of course, no wedding would be complete without a reception. Following the couple’s vows and “I now pronounce you husband and wife” portion, the party moved into the banquet hall, where DJs Debonair, Icy Ice and AL3 eventually took over the decks. And—yep—everyone (including Tone Lōc and Montell Jordan)—proceeded to bust a move. As the night went on, it was only a matter of time before the attending MCs grabbed the mic for an impromptu performance, which made the evening feel complete.

AllHipHop wishes all the best for Young MC and his new wife, Chantal.