Young Scooter’s Son Reveals What He’ll Do Next After Dad’s Death — & It’s Personal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kenneth Bailey Jr. promised to care for his siblings after Young Scooter died on his 39th birthday while fleeing police in Atlanta.

Young Scooter’s death on his 39th birthday during a police pursuit in Atlanta has left his family reeling and his son stepping into a role far beyond his years.

Kenneth Bailey Jr., the son of the late Hip-Hop artist, took to Instagram with an emotional and unfiltered message.

“F### APD 100 Police or not ain have no understanding bout you pulled straight up ain’t give a f### bout no handcuffs on me I just wanted to make sure you good dats all I kept askin and they hoe ass kept lyin,” he wrote.

Bailey Jr. also promised to carry on his father’s legacy and care for his siblings.

“Damn my bestfriend gone Happy Birthday too I know exactly what to do fasho tho you know I got my sisters and brothers they overly good yo son a Hustla just like you watch.”

The rapper, born Kenneth Bailey, died on March 28, 2025, after sustaining a fatal leg injury while trying to escape police by jumping over two fences.

Authorities had responded to a call about possible gunfire and a woman being dragged back into a home in southwest Atlanta.

According to officials, when officers arrived, Young Scooter attempted to flee the scene.

He was injured during the escape and later died from his wounds.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office are still working to determine the full circumstances surrounding his death..