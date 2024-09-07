Police Seek Info On Mercedes Used In Young Slo-Be Shooting

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Police continue their search for the individual or individuals responsible for the fatal shooting of rising Hip-Hop artist Young Slo-Be.

The rapper, born Disean Victor, was found critically wounded on August 5, 2022, at an apartment complex on Trevino Avenue in Manteca, California.

Responding to a call at approximately 8:17 a.m. regarding a possible shooting, Manteca officers discovered Young Slo-Be, 29, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite their efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.

“The Manteca Police Department’s detectives have been tirelessly investigating the homicide of Mr. Victor. We located a black Mercedes in the City of Tracy, which is suspected to be connected to the incident. We are urging community members to help identify the people in this vehicle, believed to have traveled to Manteca from out of town,” a spokesperson for the Manteca Police Department stated.

So far, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is still very active.

Law enforcement is working to piece together the sequence of events that led to shooting.

Young Slo-Be, from Stockton, California, captured attention with his authentic portrayals of street life.

His song “I Love You” achieved viral fame on TikTok and established him as a promising talent in the Hip-Hop scene.