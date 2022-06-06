Young Stoner Life Artist Strick Releases New “Nelly Furtado” Video 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The southerner wants to keep people in a good mood.

Many associates of the Young Stoner Life label face RICO charges in Fulton County, Georgia. However, YSL rapper Strick continues to present content for his fans.

Strick dropped the official “Nelly Furtado” music video on June 3. The Svdominik, Three Kind, and SWIRV-produced track is a prelude to the forthcoming The Machine Vol. 3 mixtape.

“‘Nelly Furtado’ is just a super fun record, It’s exciting,” says Strick. “I created it in the moment and had the vibe of the nostalgia of all the old classic records that used to just go off in the club and keep people dancing and in a good mood.”

The Machine Vol. 3 will follow 2019’s The Machine Vol. 1 and The Machine Vol. 2. The North Carolina-born rhymer also released his Strick Land project in 2021. He also appeared on YSL’s 2021 compilation album, Slime Language 2, which opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Strick collaborated with Idris Elba, Lancey Foux, Gunna, Young Thug, and more artists for The Machine Vol. 3. This comes after Strick Land featured Thug, Gunna, Nav, Swae Lee, A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi, Skepta, Ty Dolla $ign, Kaash Paige, and Ice Prince.