Young Thug Addresses 15-Year Probation & Support From Fans During Trial

Young Thug was ordered to complete 15 years of probation as part of his 40-year sentence in the YSL RICO trial.

Young Thug might be free after spending more than two years behind bars during the lengthy YSL RICO Trial, but he’s still got 15 years of probation to complete, and the rapper is already tired of it.

While Thugger has kept a low profile since his release and hasn’t spoken about the case, he briefly discussed his thoughts on his lengthy probation during a recent Facetime call with his attorney.

He called Keith Adams during a livestream on Thursday (December 5) with Tiffany Adams, TheFitLawyerATL.

After throwing up the peace sign to viewers, Young Thug told his lawyer, “Get me off the probation.”

Adams diverted the topic, urging Thug to “Hold off on the attorney client conversations,” before asking him about the overwhelming support from fans throughout the trial.

“It kept me going,” Thug replied but continued instructing his attorney. He asked for photos of jewelry that apparently went missing following a police raid during his arrest in May 2022.

“I will do that,” Adams replied before telling Thug he’d call back later.

Check out the video below. Young Thug’s conversation with his attorney about probation begin around the 1:13 minute mark.

Young Thug’s Father Deems Probation Restrictions “Offensive”

Judge Whitaker slapped Young Thug with a 40-year sentence, with the first five years commuted as time served. She also sentenced him to 15 years of probation and thousands of dollars in fines. Additionally, he must complete 100 hours of community service each year, including delivering four annual presentations on gang and gun violence at a school or boys or girls club.

Thug is barred from the Atlanta Metro area for the first 10 years of his probation, save for attending a funeral, wedding or such event of a close family member.

Young Thug’s father bashed the district attorney over the restriction following sentencing.

“I’m totally against that, because this is where he’s from,” Jeffery Williams Sr. told reporters outside the courthouse. “And to have a district attorney take that away from him that isn’t a resident from here… She’s from another state, and to see her take a man away from where he’s from, to have to go live somewhere else? That’s offensive to me.”