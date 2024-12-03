Young Thug’s Father Calls Georgia D.A. Office “A Piece Of S###” As RICO Trial Finally Ends

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug’s father, Jeffery Williams Sr., didn’t mince words when discussing the Georgia District Attorney’s Office.

As the YSL RICO trial finally came to an end on Tuesday (December 3), more than two years after the rapper was originally arrested, Williams was stopped by local reporters, who asked how he felt about the outcome.

“We’re still fighting out here,” Williams Sr. said. “It’s not over for us. I got another son and a grandson that was arrested about this case that I’m still fighting for.” When asked if he still felt negatively toward the Georgia district attorney office, he replied, “I still feel the same way. It’s a p############. We gotta get those people out of there. We want to continue to have justice, we gotta get them out of there.”

Williams called out the District Attorney’s Office in October, shortly after Young Thug was released from jail.

“But the work that we need to do, foremost, for the city of Atlanta, Fulton County, we need to get rid of the poison that’s in our system — and that’s the District Attorney’s Office,” he said. “So, vote [for] Courtney Kramer. I support Courtney Kramer to the fullest. I feel like she’s the best person for the job and it’s not because of what she said about us, it’s because she said that and she was in my company and never knew who I was.”

The two remaining co-defendants involved in Young Thug’s RICO trial were acquitted of murder charges early Tuesday, putting an end to the longest-running criminal trial in Georgia state history.

Yak Gotti was found not guilty of all six charges he was facing, while the second remaining co-defendant, Shannon Stillwell, was convicted of one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon but found not guilty of his six remaining charges. Both men were originally charged with the fatal 2015 drive-by shooting of Donovan Thomas Jr. Stillwell was also charged with the March 2022 shooting death of Shymel Drinks.