Young Thug Co-Defendant Ate Drugs; Sent To Hospital

A lawyer says Young Thug’s co-defendant Kahlieff Adams needed medical assistance after getting tased by deputies.

Prosecutors claim Young Thug’s co-defendant Kahlieff Adams ingested contraband after authorities busted an alleged drug deal in court.

According to documents obtained by AllHipHop, Adams was rushed to a hospital after he tried to give a Percocet pill to Young Thug in open court on Wednesday (January 18). Authorities discovered marijuana, Percocet and more during a search. Adams allegedly swallowed drugs to prevent deputies from finding more contraband.

“Following the hand-to-hand drug exchange between [Young Thug] and defendant Adams, Sheriff’s Office personnel searched defendant Adams, who resisted being searched,” the prosecution wrote in a motion filed on Thursday (January 19). “During the search of defendant Adams, the Sheriff recovered from defendant Adams Percocet, marijuana, tobacco and other contraband wrapped in plastic and food seasonings to mask the odor of the marijuana.”

Prosecutors added, “Defendant Adams was then taken to Grady Hospital after he appeared to ingest other items of contraband that he held on his person in an effort to conceal the extent of his crimes within the courtroom.”

Attorney Surinder K. Chadha Jimenez, who’s representing Young Thug’s co-defendant Cordarius Dorsey, responded in a motion filed on Friday (January 20). The lawyer called for an investigation, suggesting Adams ended up in the hospital because deputies tased him.

“According to the State, Mr. Adams was transported to [the] hospital because he allegedly ingested the contraband,” Jimenez wrote, per WSB-TV. “However, upon information and belief, Mr. Adams was also transported because he needed medical assistance after being tased several times by officers.”

Adams’ trip to the hospital delayed jury selection in the YSL RICO case. Young Thug’s lawyer Keith Adams denied any wrongdoing on behalf of his client regarding the alleged drug deal.

“The reality is [Young Thug] has nothing to do with what went on in the courtroom,” the attorney said. “One of the co-defendants, on his way to the restroom, attempted to pass something to Mr. Williams who immediately turned it over to the deputy.”

Young Thug and 13 co-defendants await trial in the YSL RICO case. The trial is expected to last six to nine months.