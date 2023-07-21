Young Thug Rapper Denied Bond Again; Has Not Seen The Sun Since May 2022

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Young Thug remains in jail as his bond request is denied for the third time amidst ongoing legal complications in his racketeering case.

Atlanta-based rapper Young Thug was denied bond for the third time on Friday (July 21) as jury selection continues in his high-profile Fulton County gang and racketeering case.

Young Thug has been in custody since his May 2022 arrest, with his trial facing a series of controversies and complications.

Chief Judge Ural Glanville ruled that Young Thug must remain behind bars, citing dangers to the community and the potential intimidation of witnesses ahead of his trial.

The prosecution alleged that Young Thug has a history of intimidating witnesses, with one potential witness allegedly expressing reluctance to cooperate due to Young Thug’s influence.

Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, detailed the “torturous” conditions the rapper is enduring while in custody at the Cobb County jail. He claimed Young Thug eats processed food with little nutritional value, resulting in significant weight gain.

Steel also stated that his client was recently hospitalized with kidney issues due to his diet in jail and is sleep-deprived due to court appearances.

He also said Young Thug has not seen the sun since May of 2022, when he was originally arrested.

Authorities allege that Williams is the co-founder and leader of Young Slime Life, which they claim is a criminal street gang responsible for much of Atlanta’s violence. Williams’ attorneys have strongly contested these charges, arguing that Young Slime Life is a record label.

Williams was among 28 people named in a sweeping gang and racketeering indictment last year. Co-defendant Deamonte Kendrick, who raps under the name Yak Gotti, was also denied bond.

Since the case began, Glanville has only granted bond to co-defendant Miles Farley, who was severed from the trial following his attorney’s courthouse arrest.

Several others were released after entering guilty pleas.