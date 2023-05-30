EXCLUSIVE: Young Thug Fights To Keep Grotesque Photo Of Crime Scene Out Of Trial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper Young Thug wants to keep a picture of the aftermath of a shooting committed by the co-founder and an associate of YSL out of his trial!

Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, has made a name for himself as a multi-platinum rapper, but now he finds himself in a high-profile RICO case.

Young Thug, known as the leader of the Young Slime Life (YSL) subset of the Bloods gang, faces eight counts in the 65-count indictment.

Charges against him include conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), participation in criminal street gang activity, violations of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, and possession of a firearm while committing a felony, among others.

In the latest development of this ongoing trial, Young Thug’s legal team filed a motion to exclude an alarming photograph from the trial evidence.

The picture shows the aftermath of a shooting incident involving Dexter Montgomery, who was allegedly shot by YSL associate Demise McMullen and the gang’s co-founder, Walter Murphy, on April 12, 2015.

Young Thug’s defense argues that the photograph’s prejudicial effect outweighs its probative value, as the rap star had no involvement in the shooting incident.

The YSL RICO case originated with an indictment announced by Fulton County prosecutors on May 9, 2022.

The indictment involved 28 individuals accused of being part of the YSL criminal organization, including Young Thug himself, Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens, Arnold “Lil Duke” Martinez, and Deamonte “Yak Gotti” Kendrick, among others.

Young Thug is accused of being a gang leader, inciting violence, and even being involved in murder.

Among the defendants, eight have taken plea deals, including Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens, Walter Murphy, Arnold “Lil Duke” Martinez, and Williams’ brother Quantavious “Unfoonk” Grier1.

Murphy, a co-founder of YSL with Young Thug, pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to violate the RICO act and was sentenced to 10 years, with one year commuted for time served and the remaining nine years on probation.

As part of his plea agreement, Murphy must “testify truthfully in any further trial as it may become necessary.”

However, Demise McMullen, another YSL associate, has not taken a plea deal and is facing murder and RICO charges.

McMullen is accused of attempted murder against Dexter Montgomery and three other people, which is considered an act of racketeering activity under Georgia law.

Despite the seriousness of the charges, Young Thug’s defense maintains his innocence and is prepared to fight to clear his name. If convicted, the rapper could face up to 20 years in prison.