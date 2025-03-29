Young Thug Hypes First Post-YSL RICO Trial Show While Trolling Playboi Carti Fans

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug is really getting back active in real life and on social media!

Young Thug quickly shut down an overzealous Playboi Carti fan while promoting his upcoming live show.

On Thursday (March 27), the Atlanta native shared a string of tweets geared toward both stoking the flames surrounding red hot rumors about his new music and teasing his upcoming performances.

Along with retweeting an article announcing the news of his headlining set during the weekend of the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash music festival in Illinois on June 22, Thug tweeted, “Y’all mfers goin have to beg me to drop this s### nocizzy.”

Yall mfers goin have to beg me to drop this s### nocizzy — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) March 27, 2025

Prior to issuing the aforemention tweet, Thugger piqued fan’s interests after he held up a custom jersey with a cryptic name on the back of it when the arena broadcast team shared a shot of him and Mariah on the jumbotron screen.

Social media users immediately began attempting to decipher the meaning of the text on the back of the jersey, which read “UY SCUTI.” The Twitter account Thugger Daily pointed to a Google search result revealing UY Scuti is the name of a red hypergiant star—that is categorized as the “largest known star in the universe” along with the fact that Thug began following an Instagram page with the handle @uyscutiiiiii following his appearance at the game.

No matter the case, a Twitter user replied in the thread, using it as an opportunity to minimize the moment and antagonize Thug by writing, “U NOT CARTI LIL BRA.”

While it’s worth mentioning that Playboi Carti did make history this week by simultaneously charting 31 songs consecutively on the Billboard Hot 100 after the No. 1 debut of his MUSIC album, Thug seemingly wasn’t at all fazed by the slight.

“I wonder who’s couch you’re tweeting this on,” he wrote in a quoted reply to the troll.

Young Thug will also make appearances at a pair of festivals in Europe later this year as well. The “Halftime” rapper will not only take the stage at Les Ardentes festival in Belgium on July 5, he’ll also be performing at Openair Frauenfeld in Switzerland on July 11.

Check out the full lineup for the Summer Smash festival below.