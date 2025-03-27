Young Thug Sparks New Music Rumors After Attending NBA Game With Mariah The Scientist

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug may be gearing up to begin a new album rollout, if his fan’s speculation prove to be right!

Young Thug has fans convinced he was teasing an upcoming project during his recent date night with girlfriend Mariah The Scientist.

On Tuesday (March 25), Thugger and his R&B bae went viral on social media as users discovered they attended the Miami Heat game, where they sat court side to catch some pre-playoff NBA basketball. However, it wasn’t just Thug’s presence at the game which caught fans attention.

The Business Is Business rapper piqued fan’s interests after he held up a custom jersey with a cryptic name on the back of it when the arena broadcast team shared a shot of him and Mariah on the jumbotron screen.

Almost immediately, Twitter users and fan pages began attempting to decipher the meaning of the text on the back of the jersey, which read “UY SCUTI.” The popular fan forum Thugger Daily shared a screenshot of a Google search result revealing UY Scuti is the name of a red hypergiant star—that is categorized as the “largest known star in the universe.”

The Twitter account also pointed out that Thug began following an Instagram page with the handle @uyscutiiiiii following his appearance at the game.

Additionally, Thug tweeted, “KING SPIDER THE BIGGEST STAR,” on March 26, further adding to speculation that he’s teasing some sort of body of work ahead of pulling the trigger on its release.

The latest rumors surrounding Thugger’s music follows the fever-pitch uptick in demands for new material from the Atlanta lyricist following a leak earlier this month. unreleased snippet clocking in at roughly 15-seconds captured the Atlanta rapper seemingly delivering bars conveying his frustration with the forfeiture of his property to the authorities following a police raid on his home in 2022. Though Thug recently successfully retrieved several pieces of valuable jewelry seized during raid as part of a racketeering case there appears to be one major prized possession in particular he is missing badly at the moment.

“I’m in a jiggity-jam, i lost a g####### lamb/She got a question for me.. Daddy – i’m him? Yes ma’am!” Thug raps in part in the snippet.