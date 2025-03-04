Young Thug Laments Losing Lamborghini To Feds In Latest Song Snippet

Young Thug really wants his cars back—which means fans get new music as a result.



Young Thug appears to be utilizing his experience navigating life following the end of his contentious YSL RICO trial as material to incorporate in his upcoming music.

On Monday (March 3), an unreleased snippet clocking in at roughly 15-seconds captured the Atlanta rapper seemingly delivering bars conveying his frustration with the forfeiture of his property to the authorities following a police raid on his home in 2022. Though Thug recently successfully retrieved several pieces of valuable jewelry seized during raid as part of a racketeering case there appears to be one major prized possession in particular he is missing badly at the moment.

“I’m in a jiggity-jam, i lost a g####### lamb/She got a question for me.. Daddy – i’m him? Yes ma’am!” Thug raps in part in the snippet.

While Thug doesn’t appear to go into any detail about whether or not the Lamborghini was seized during the raid on his home nearly three years ago, his bars seem to infer the entire ordeal has become somewhat of a thorn in his side— not to mention a whole in his wallet.

In addition to fumbling his Lamborghini, Thug lost several other vehicles during the raid, including a Chevrolet Corvette, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach and two Mercedes-Benz AMG GTs. It’s estimated the total sum of the items seized during his arrest, which he is currently going through the process to reclaim, was worth an estimated $2 to $3 million.

Adding another level of complexity to this situation is the matter of the highly specific and strict terms of Thug’s probation. In October 2024 Judge Paige Whitaker slapped Young Thug with a 40-year sentence, with the first five years commuted as time served. She also sentenced him to 15 years of probation and thousands of dollars in fines.

Even though Thug’s allowed to continue recording music and performing, he must stay compliant with the terms of his probation. Of those aforementioned terms, Thug can only continue making music so long as he doesn’t reference any gang activity. Through rapping about his case, similarly in the same way A$AP Rocky was rumored to recently rap about his acquittal in his gun assault trial last month, things could get tricky should Thug reference YSL or any other defendants of the indictment he faced.

Additionally, he must complete 100 hours of community service each year, including delivering four annual presentations on gang and gun violence at a school or boys or girls club.

The “Just How It Is” rapper is barred from the Atlanta Metro area for the first 10 years of his probation, save for attending a funeral, wedding or such event of a close family member. Thug accepted a non-negotiated (or blind) plea deal after agreeing to plead guilty or no contest to multiple charges, including possession of a machine gun, the RICO count and gang leader count.