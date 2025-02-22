Young Thug Fights To Get Cash & Luxury Car Fleet Back From Penny Pinching Government

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug is fighting to reclaim his luxury assets seized during his RICO case, arguing they were unlawfully taken as part of the high-profile legal battle.

Young Thug is locked in a battle to recover nearly $150,000 in cash, designer jewelry, and high-end vehicles that authorities seized during his 2022 arrest in Georgia.

Young Thug is arguing the assets were wrongfully taken as part of the sweeping RICO case against him.

The Atlanta rapper was in court earlier this week to petition for the return of the confiscated items, which included stacks of cash, a collection of opulent watches, and a fleet of luxury cars.

Among the vehicles taken were a Chevrolet Corvette, a Porsche, a Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach, and two Mercedes-Benz AMG GTs. His collection of timepieces featured an 18-karat gold Patek Philippe and a customized Rolex with intricate engravings.

Law enforcement officials had initially moved to have the assets forfeited, claiming they were linked to alleged criminal activity, but Young Thug’s legal team fired back, asserting the seizure was unlawful.

Young Thug was indicted in May 2022 under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act for allegedly leading the group Young Slime Life (YSL), which prosecutors claimed was disguised as his record label, Young Stoner Life.

He was hit with charges ranging from conspiracy to violate the RICO Act to gang-related activities, drug possession, firearm infractions, and renting a vehicle tied to a 2015 homicide.

His trial, which kicked off on Nov. 27, 2023, became the longest and most expensive criminal trial in Georgia’s history.

Months of witness testimony, evidence disputes, and legal maneuvering led to a pivotal moment in October 2024 when Young Thug pleaded guilty to six charges, including gang-related offenses and firearm violations.

Under the plea deal, he avoided additional prison time and was sentenced to 15 years of probation.

A court hearing that was scheduled to settle the dispute was canceled, but a new date is anticipated to be put on the calendar to determine whether the rapper will regain his possessions.