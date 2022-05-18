Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has responded to Young Thug’s claims that he is being tortured in jail after being arrested on RICO charges!

Rapper Young Thug’s complaint about “torturous” treatment while being incarcerated has reached the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office. His lawyers sent the criticisms, and now members of law enforcement have responded.

According to WSB-TV, Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, told his lawyer that he believed his solitary confinement cell was inhumane.

His lawyers filed an emergency bail motion, saying his client is in a concrete cell without windows, he is not allowed to bathe or exercise, he is only allowed to interact with his attorneys and has no access to the media, radio or television.

On Tuesday, May 17th, a jail official said, “This is a jail, it is a detention center. It’s not the Ritz Carlton, so you have to recognize that.”

Officials allowed the media and civil rights leaders to see for themselves that Thug was not being mistreated.

An Atlanta news reporter Michael Seiden was given access to the jail and saw Young Thug. He noted six other inmates in the ward with the YSL artist.

Also, members of the civil rights group the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, an organization that at one time was led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came to check on Thug’s conditions.

“The purpose of today is to let the community know that we’re not doing anything that we don’t want them to see,” Col. Temetris Atkins said.

“We run an above-board jail, and we want anybody and everybody to know that.”

Employees at the jail maintain the rapper, who, as AllHipHop.com has reported, is in isolation for his own safety after being arrested on RICO charges.