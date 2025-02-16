Young Thug & Kanye West Prop Up Drake As Kendrick Lamar Chatter Settles

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

By all accounts, the last year has been challenging for Drake, but it looks like the OVO Sound co-founder finally has something to celebrate.

Following the release of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, his new collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, the single “Gimme A Hug” is pulling in millions of streams.

On Saturday (February 15), the track landed at No. 3 on Apple Music and settled in at No. 6 on Spotify U.S., prompting both Kanye West and Young Thug to take notice. It was previously at the top spot on Apple Music before another Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR cut “CN TOWER” moved in.

Young Thug tweeted a simple, “That boy back number one [goat emoji],” while West offered, “Gimme a hug is incredible. Sheeeeeeesh.”

That boy back number one 🐐 — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) February 15, 2025

Unsurprisingly, people were quick to hop in the comment section of Young Thug’s post and remind him that Kendrick Lamar exists. Many people suggested Drake will only remain No. 1 until Kendrick drops again. As the majority of music fans are well aware, Kendrick and Drake had a highly publicized war of words last year that trickled into 2025.

Starting with the March 2024 release of Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” featuring Kendrick, the contentious lyrical ping-pong went on until May, when the former TDE dropped the proverbial nail in the coffin—”Not Like That.” Drake essentially crawled into a whole and remained relatively quiet for the rest of the year.

Earlier this month, “Not Like That” swept the 67th Grammy Awards, winning five trophies, including Record of the Year and Best Rap Song. To add insult to injury, Kendrick then performed the seething diss track during his historic headlining gig at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on February 9.

It was assumed he’d bleep out Drake’s name considering the Toronto rapper is suing his label, Universal Music Group, over the song—but nope—Kendrick looked directly at the camera as he rapped, “Say Drake/I hear you like ’em young.” He did, however, censor the “pedophile” line.

Gimme a hug is incredible Sheeeeeeesh — ye (@kanyewest) February 15, 2025