Young Thug Launches Kids Christmas Toy Drive From Jail

Young Thug remains in a Georgia jail amid the YSL RICO trial, which began in November but recessed for the holidays.

Young Thug did not let his legal troubles stop him from giving back to his community during the holiday season. The YSL rapper teamed up with Peewee Roscoe and the Nexus Church to sponsor a toy drive at the Trap Music Museum in Atlanta on Wednesday (December 20).

“We are overjoyed to be in partnership with [Peewee Roscoe] and [Young Thug] to serve them, the families and children that will be blessed by this Christmas gifting initiative,” Pastor Horatious Harris of the Nexus Church said. “Giving shows the heart of God and it is our heart at Nexus to connect all with Christ within the community. We hope this movement of contagious unity will spread through the city and beyond.”

Young Thug’s event helped bring joy to kids in need of toys for Christmas while he was stuck in jail for the holidays. Thugger remained in custody while on trial in the YSL RICO case.

The highly publicized trial began on November 27. It went into recess on December 12.

Young Thug’s RICO trial was disrupted when one of his co-defendants, Shannon Stillwell, got stabbed in jail. Jurors were supposed to hear another week of witness testimony before their holiday break, but Judge Ural Glanville sent them home early due to the stabbing.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office identified an inmate named Willie Brown as the man who attacked Stillwell. Brown allegedly stabbed Stillwell multiple times during an altercation in the Fulton County Jail.

Stillwell was taken to the hospital. He was in stable condition but unable to appear in court on December 11 and 12. Authorities charged Brown with aggravated assault and possession of prohibited items.

Young Thug’s trial is scheduled to resume on January 2, 2024. He is one of six defendants on trial in the YSL RICO case.