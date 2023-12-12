Young Thug Trial Derailed By Stabbing; Judge Sets Return Date

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug’s co-defendant Shannon Stillwell was stabbed in the Fulton County Jail, preventing the YSL RICO trial from moving forward.

The stabbing of Young Thug’s co-defendant put the YSL RICO trial on hold for the rest of 2023. Judge Ural Glanville announced the Georgia trial will be in recess until 2024 on Tuesday (December 12).

Young Thug’s co-defendant Shannon Stillwell was unable to appear in court for the second straight day after getting stabbed in the Fulton County Jail. Judge Glanville gave jurors an extended holiday break due to the uncertainty regarding Stillwell’s health. The jury was supposed to hear several days of testimony before recessing on Friday (December 15).

“Unfortunately, [Stillwell’s] medical condition still exists,” Judge Glanville told the jury. “And given the length of time that we’re probably gonna have to address that, it might just be more prudent to recess you and give you an early recess instead of recessing you this Friday as the court’s plan was originally. I’m gonna recess you for the holidays today.”

Jurors are scheduled to return to court on January 2, 2024. Judge Glanville told attorneys to use the break to interview any witnesses they haven’t had a chance to speak to yet.

Stillwell was stabbed in the stomach before Day 10 of the YSL RICO trial. He was taken to the Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Judge Glanville issued an order to keep Stillwell separate from his co-defendants when the stabbing victim returned to jail.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office identified Stillwell’s alleged attacker as inmate Willie Brown, a murder suspect accused of killing a teen. Brown was charged with aggravated assault and possession of prohibited items for the jailhouse stabbing.

Stillwell and Young Thug are two of the six defendants in the YSL RICO trial, which began in November. Both men face multiple charges. Stillwell’s charges include murder as prosecutors linked him to the 2015 killing of Donovan Thomas.