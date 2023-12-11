Young Thug Trial Delayed Over Jail Stabbing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug’s co-defendant Shannon Sitwell was stabbed in the Fulton County Jail before Day 10 of the YSL RICO trial.

A jailhouse stabbing forced a delay in the YSL RICO trial on Monday (December 11). Judge Ural Glanville sent jurors home for the day due to the stabbing of Young Thug’s co-defendant Shannon Sitwell in the Fulton County Jail.

“Don’t get too comfortable, all right,” Glanville told the jury. “Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve had a medical issue come up for one of our participants, so I’m going to have to recess for today. These things happen. So, we’ll come back tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.”

He added, “We’ll just see how things go at that point in time. And we’ll take the week as it comes.”

According to WSB-TV’s Michael Seiden, Sitwell was stabbed in the stomach overnight. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Sitwell’s attorney Max Schardt confirmed the stabbing.

“Shannon was stabbed in jail,” Schardt told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Other than he survived, I don’t know much else.”

Sitwell was also the victim of a jailhouse stabbing in July 2022. He is one of six defendants in the YSL RICO trial, which began in November.

Young Thug’s co-defendant faces eight criminal charges. Sitwell was charged with conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act, two counts of murder, two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of felony involving the use or possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Sitwell pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Sitwell’s stabbing added a new complication to the YSL RICO trial, which went through a lengthy jury selection process starting in January 2023. The trial is expected to last at least six months.

Young Thug has remained in jail since his May 2022 arrest. He was denied bond several times ahead of the trial.