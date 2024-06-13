Young Thug’s Lawyer Catches Big Break After Clash With Judge In YSL RICO Trial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel avoided spending the weekend in jail for a contempt charge in the YSL RICO trial. The Georgia Supreme Court granted bond to Steel, who was held in contempt and sentenced to 20 days behind bars, in a ruling on Wednesday (June 12).

“Pretermitting whether this emergency motion for supersedeas or the related appeal fall within this Court’s jurisdiction over murder cases … we hereby grant a writ of certiorari as to both the emergency motion and the appeal of the contempt order,” the court declared. “When the appeal of the contempt order is docketed in the Court of Appeals, the Court of Appeals is directed to transfer that appeal and record to this Court.”

The court added, “We further grant supersedeas with respect to the trial court’s order holding Steel in criminal contempt. As a result, enforcement of the trial court’s order is stayed pending resolution of the appeal.”

Judge Ural Glanville held Steel in contempt for refusing to reveal who told the lawyer about a private meeting between the judge, prosecutors and witness Kenneth “Lil Woody” Copeland on Monday (June 10). Steel raised concerns in court, questioning why the defense wasn’t included in the meeting

Steel was arrested for not disclosing the source of his information. Glanville ordered Steel to report to jail by 7 p.m. on Friday (June 14). Steel filed an appeal.

The judge intended to have Steel spend 10 weekends in jail amid Young Thug’s trial. The Georgia Supreme Court’s ruling allowed Steel to stay out of custody until his appeal is settled.

“We are thrilled that Brian will be home with his family for Father’s Day this weekend,” Steel’s lawyer Ashleigh Merchant told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We appreciate how quickly and thoughtfully our appellate courts handled this unfortunate situation.”

Young Thug’s slow-moving trial began in November 2023. He has remained in jail since his May 2022 arrest.